Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect

After blowing its fandom's collective mind with the events in Infinty War, the world and it's neighbours are waiting impatiently for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next Avengers film, which will conclude a film franchise that has spanned over a decade and 20 movies and counting. And while rumors abound on the movie's plot and the fate of its characters as well as the universe (well half of it anyway), one of the most threshed out topics is the actual title of the sequel to Infinity War, which MCU has been cryptically (and annoyingly) referring to as simply Avengers 4.Well, that one thread seems to have unravelled, with the film's cinematographer, Trent Opaloch, having apparently given out the film's title on his website, in a section that lists his film credicts. Opaloch has been the cinemtaographer for several MCU flagship titles, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as handling DoP responsibilities for the upcoming finale.According to the Opaloch's website, Avengers 4 will be titled 'End Game', possibly a play on the last words of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) during Infinity War's climax, which sees 'the mad titan' Thanos (Josh Brolin) wipe out half of the known universe, including several members of The Avengers as well as the Guardians of The Galaxy.Following the news of the accidental leak, Opaloch's website quickly tood down the name, replacing it with a coy Avengers 4.The title 'End Game', along with Infinity Gauntlet were two of the several titles touted for the last part of the Avengers, following the monumental success of Infinity War, which has become the fourth film in history to cross the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.