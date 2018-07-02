English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect
The title End Game, along with Infinity Gauntlet were two of the several titles touted for the last part of the Avengers, following the monumental success of Infinity War, which has become the fourth film in history to cross the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.
Representative image
After blowing its fandom's collective mind with the events in Infinty War, the world and it's neighbours are waiting impatiently for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next Avengers film, which will conclude a film franchise that has spanned over a decade and 20 movies and counting. And while rumors abound on the movie's plot and the fate of its characters as well as the universe (well half of it anyway), one of the most threshed out topics is the actual title of the sequel to Infinity War, which MCU has been cryptically (and annoyingly) referring to as simply Avengers 4.
Well, that one thread seems to have unravelled, with the film's cinematographer, Trent Opaloch, having apparently given out the film's title on his website, in a section that lists his film credicts. Opaloch has been the cinemtaographer for several MCU flagship titles, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as handling DoP responsibilities for the upcoming finale.
According to the Opaloch's website, Avengers 4 will be titled 'End Game', possibly a play on the last words of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) during Infinity War's climax, which sees 'the mad titan' Thanos (Josh Brolin) wipe out half of the known universe, including several members of The Avengers as well as the Guardians of The Galaxy.
Following the news of the accidental leak, Opaloch's website quickly tood down the name, replacing it with a coy Avengers 4.
The title 'End Game', along with Infinity Gauntlet were two of the several titles touted for the last part of the Avengers, following the monumental success of Infinity War, which has become the fourth film in history to cross the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.
Also Watch
Well, that one thread seems to have unravelled, with the film's cinematographer, Trent Opaloch, having apparently given out the film's title on his website, in a section that lists his film credicts. Opaloch has been the cinemtaographer for several MCU flagship titles, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War, as well as handling DoP responsibilities for the upcoming finale.
According to the Opaloch's website, Avengers 4 will be titled 'End Game', possibly a play on the last words of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) during Infinity War's climax, which sees 'the mad titan' Thanos (Josh Brolin) wipe out half of the known universe, including several members of The Avengers as well as the Guardians of The Galaxy.
Following the news of the accidental leak, Opaloch's website quickly tood down the name, replacing it with a coy Avengers 4.
The title 'End Game', along with Infinity Gauntlet were two of the several titles touted for the last part of the Avengers, following the monumental success of Infinity War, which has become the fourth film in history to cross the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots
- The Tippling Point | Sidney Frank's Dream to be a Millionaire and his Luck With Jagermeister
- Sanju: Dhanush Is All Praise For Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor Efforts
- Fewer Toilets, Insensitive Staff and Unsafe Transport: Are Schools Failing Our Girls?