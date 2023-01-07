Avengers Star Chris Evans Confirms Relationship With Alba Baptista in Cute Instagram Video

After several months of speculations, Hollywood superstar Chris Evans has confirmed his romance with actress Alba Baptista. The Avengers Endgame star took to his Instagram story on Friday to post a video compilation of eight different times he and Alba scared each other over the past year.

“A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” Chris, 41, wrote in the video which featured shots of him and Alba from hotel rooms and their homes as they repeatedly played pranks on each other. Chris and Alba, who appeared in the 2022 film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris," have been dating each other for over a year now, according to People.

chris evans and alba baptista scaring each other all 2022 pic.twitter.com/l252GW59kj— karolina (@arigcevans) January 6, 2023

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were also spotted in hand-in-hand as they took a stroll on the streets of New York City in November last year. The news of their alleged relationship broke just two days after Chris was named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive" 2022 and after his interview with the publication discussing his desire to start a family.

I swear that I am very happy for him, but it does not stop hurting in the soulWith these photos the relationship of @ChrisEvans and #albabaptista is confirmed pic.twitter.com/QulIsRS1lr— Chris Evans Forever (@Cevansforever13) November 11, 2022

The ‘Captain America’ star said in the cover story that he was “very content" with his life right now, focusing on work-life balance and spending as much time as possible with his loved ones. “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," revealed Chris. “I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here