1-min read

Avengers Star Chris Hemsworth is Open to Work With Priyanka Chopra Jonas, He Just Needs the Script

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/ Chris Hemsworth's official account
It's time that Chris Hemsworth keep aside his hammer and take off his Thor Robe and suit up with his black glasses on for MIB. The Avengers: Endgame actor's upcoming film Men in Black: International is set to hit theaters on June 14.

But even before he steps into the shoes of a MIB agent, the actor said that he is open to working in a Bollywood film and is also ready to work with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, when the actor was quizzed about doing a Bollywood film Chris said, "Maybe. Yeah, why not? I’m not a very good singer though." Next, when he was asked if he would like to work with Priyanka Chopra, the actor gave a positive response and said, "Yes, send me a script and we’ll find something out."

Priyanka has already worked with Chris' brother Liam Hemsworth in a Hollywood film titled Isn’t It Romantic. the film also featured Rebel Wilson in the lead role.

Chris, who is immensely popular for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in India, last year, for the shooting of Netflix thriller, Dhaka. He also took to Instagram to share pictures with his young fans. "Beyond thankful for the kindness and generosity that the people of India have extended to us while making our little film here," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his big ticket debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, has dubbed the Hindi version of Men in Black: International. Chaturvedi has lent voice to Thor star Chris Hemsworth's Agent H in the film, which is also the fourth installment in the alien vs human action-comedy franchise, earlier starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

On the other hand, actress Sanya Malhotra will voice Tessa Thompson's Agent M in Men in Black: International.

