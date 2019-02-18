LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Avengers Star Don Cheadle's ‘Protect Trans Kids’ T-shirt is Quite the Fashion Statement

Actor-activist Don Cheadle made an appearance on Saturday Night Live where he was seen wearing a black t-shirt with ‘Protect Trans Kids’ caption.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
After Captain Marvel star Brie Larson took up the cause of making her upcoming film’s tour culturally diverse, in a similar gesture, Avengers' War-Machine Don Cheadle sported a T-shirt which read ‘Protect Trans Kids’. It seems to be earning the actor praises from all corners of the internet community.

Actor-activist Cheadle recently made an appearance on the popular late night talk show Saturday Night Live, where he was seen wearing a black T-shirt with ‘Protect Trans Kids’ caption. Cheadle wore the T-shirt while he introduced the evening's musical guest, blues-rock artist Gary Clark Jr. Many viewers spoke out online in support of Cheadle's using the platform to promote a powerful message.







That was not all. As the show closed, Cheadle donned a Russian hockey jersey which had American president Donald Trump's name on the back. In the past, Cheadle has been a vocal critic of Trump on social media, particularly when he called him a “racist, misogynistic, draft dodging, 'birther' conspiracist, bankruptcy machine.”





Cheadle is an activist outside of the film business. He has co-founded Not On Our Watch Project with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, David Pressman and Jerry Weintraub. He has actively worked on climate change concerns with the United Nations and is also an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ rights, which was quite evident from his appearance on the show.

