Avengers Star Don Cheadle's ‘Protect Trans Kids’ T-shirt is Quite the Fashion Statement
After Captain Marvel star Brie Larson took up the cause of making her upcoming film’s tour culturally diverse, in a similar gesture, Avengers' War-Machine Don Cheadle sported a T-shirt which read ‘Protect Trans Kids’. It seems to be earning the actor praises from all corners of the internet community.
Actor-activist Cheadle recently made an appearance on the popular late night talk show Saturday Night Live, where he was seen wearing a black T-shirt with ‘Protect Trans Kids’ caption. Cheadle wore the T-shirt while he introduced the evening's musical guest, blues-rock artist Gary Clark Jr. Many viewers spoke out online in support of Cheadle's using the platform to promote a powerful message.
That was not all. As the show closed, Cheadle donned a Russian hockey jersey which had American president Donald Trump's name on the back. In the past, Cheadle has been a vocal critic of Trump on social media, particularly when he called him a “racist, misogynistic, draft dodging, 'birther' conspiracist, bankruptcy machine.”
Cheadle is an activist outside of the film business. He has co-founded Not On Our Watch Project with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, David Pressman and Jerry Weintraub. He has actively worked on climate change concerns with the United Nations and is also an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ rights, which was quite evident from his appearance on the show.
Woah! Juat happened on #SNL ! I didn't know @DonCheadle before now, but he's got a new fan now!— Wesley The Mischievous Gryffindor (@10isGryffindor) February 17, 2019
Thank you dude!#transgender #protecttranskids #saturdaynightlive pic.twitter.com/ZDMvsbpnkT
I have always been a fan of @DonCheadle but him wearing a protect trans youth T-shirt & Soviet Union hockey jersey w/ “Trump” & “45” on the back on @nbcsnl have now put me in the super fan category. Subtle, Masterful yet Effective. #Bravo pic.twitter.com/3R6qxZHXu8— Karamo Brown (@Karamo) February 17, 2019
He also wore a Soviet Union Trump jersey and I will never not love this man tbh!! @DonCheadle #SNL #Fuck45 pic.twitter.com/Lkc2JzHBwb— Rachel || 💖💜💙 (@whydyouhave2BOO) February 17, 2019
