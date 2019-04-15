English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Star Robert Downey Jr Bows to Indian Fans, Says He Will Visit the Country Soon
During a video chat with fans at an event, Robert Downey Jr was overwhelmed by the Indian fans showering love on him.
During a video chat with fans at an event, Robert Downey Jr was overwhelmed by the Indian fans showering love on him.
Loading...
Hollywood's Iron Man Robert Downey Jr, who video conferenced with Indian fans across four cities in a one-of-a-kind fan event, was humbled and overwhelmed by the "incredible" love. He says he can't believe he hasn't visited the country and promised he will be there soon.
The actor has been aggressively promoting the forthcoming Avengers: Endgame, which is a culmination of over 20 Marvel movies, and wraps up 10 years of storytelling.
Ahead of its release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Downey Jr connected with fans across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru through a live video conference.
Fans cheered 'RDJ' for him and danced for him while he responded with flying kisses and with his arms wide open for all the love he received.
"Wow... I can't believe it... This is incredible," said Downey Jr. "I am humbled. I am going to bow in front of you... This is deeply appreciative," he said as he stood up to take a bow when fans danced away in unison.
A few questions later, Downey Jr showered more love on his Indian fans, saying, "You guys are just amazing fans. I can't wait. I cannot believe I haven't been to India. I'm coming there so damn soon."
In a question relating to Downey Jr's character Tony Stark inviting Wong to his wedding, the actor was asked, "Do you think you will consider India as a wedding destination? If so, where?"
To that, Downey Jr said, "Wow, right. I got to probably check it out first. I have got to come down there and do some scouting. You mean I should renew my vows to my Mrs or something like that."
He also spoke about what Indian engineers can do to apply for an internship at the fictional Stark Industries. "Well, this was not a fan event... It was a recruiting event for Stark Industries. You guys will be receiving a high-security clearance positions," the actor quipped.
Among other things, he was asked about his favourite Iron Man suit and why. He said, "The one you haven't seen yet. You know I love and I'm particular to Mark 1 and Mark 42."
Asked to share some fun stories from the Avengers: Endgame wrap-up party, the actor said, "Right, well I have no memory of it so must have been pretty good. I got to tell you honestly, we made both Infinity War and Endgame, we basically shot them back-to-back and it was the most time that the most Avengers and Guardians and everyone was spending together. Endgame really represents the culmination of probably the time in our lives that we have been the closest," he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The actor has been aggressively promoting the forthcoming Avengers: Endgame, which is a culmination of over 20 Marvel movies, and wraps up 10 years of storytelling.
Ahead of its release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Downey Jr connected with fans across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru through a live video conference.
Fans cheered 'RDJ' for him and danced for him while he responded with flying kisses and with his arms wide open for all the love he received.
"Wow... I can't believe it... This is incredible," said Downey Jr. "I am humbled. I am going to bow in front of you... This is deeply appreciative," he said as he stood up to take a bow when fans danced away in unison.
A few questions later, Downey Jr showered more love on his Indian fans, saying, "You guys are just amazing fans. I can't wait. I cannot believe I haven't been to India. I'm coming there so damn soon."
In a question relating to Downey Jr's character Tony Stark inviting Wong to his wedding, the actor was asked, "Do you think you will consider India as a wedding destination? If so, where?"
To that, Downey Jr said, "Wow, right. I got to probably check it out first. I have got to come down there and do some scouting. You mean I should renew my vows to my Mrs or something like that."
He also spoke about what Indian engineers can do to apply for an internship at the fictional Stark Industries. "Well, this was not a fan event... It was a recruiting event for Stark Industries. You guys will be receiving a high-security clearance positions," the actor quipped.
Among other things, he was asked about his favourite Iron Man suit and why. He said, "The one you haven't seen yet. You know I love and I'm particular to Mark 1 and Mark 42."
Asked to share some fun stories from the Avengers: Endgame wrap-up party, the actor said, "Right, well I have no memory of it so must have been pretty good. I got to tell you honestly, we made both Infinity War and Endgame, we basically shot them back-to-back and it was the most time that the most Avengers and Guardians and everyone was spending together. Endgame really represents the culmination of probably the time in our lives that we have been the closest," he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
- Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Performs at US-Mexico Border Crossing For the Sake of Harmony
- Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Here Are The Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 400
- Ride Hailing App MAuto Puts Transgenders, Hijab-Clad Women in the Driver’s Seat
- Three Naked Women in Speeding Car Arrested by Florida Police After Hour-Long Chase
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results