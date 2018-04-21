Calvin Harris, Madonna, Alia Bhatt and Others Mourn DJ Avicii's Sudden Demise

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

The sudden demise of popular Swedish DJ Avicii has left the entire music industry and fans in deep shock. Tim Bergling, known as DJ Avicii in the music circuit passed away at the age of 28 in Muscat, Oman.“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” publicist Diana Baron said in a statement. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time.”The cause of death hasn't been revealed yet, and it is not known why the musician was in Oman. Baron said no further statements would be released.Avicii, known for international hits like Wake Me Up and Hey Brother, announced in 2016 that he was retiring from touring, but he kept making music and was nominated for a Billboard music award earlier this week.The news of his death came as a big blow to the EDM community and fans, particularly in Europe, where he was a popular attraction at festivals and dance clubs. Fellow British DJ Calvin Harris called his death “devastating news,” adding on Twitter that Avicii was “a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do.”Madonna, who has worked with the DJ tweeted a photo of them and wrote, "So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. 💙 Gone too Soon."EDM artist Deadmau5 said in a post on Twitter: “Nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im (sic) very proud of him.”Popular EDM duo The Chainsmokers shared, "A day where we lost a hero of ours, an inspiration and friend. There will never ever be another like him and for that reason we cry and will never forget. We posted this video cause it is a reminder of what this brilliant amazing guy did for all of us. And now he is gone."Former One Direction member Liam Payne said via Twitter that Avicii’s demise was “very very sad news way (too) young ... what a talent he was.”Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons wrote, "devastated at the news of @ Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr."Charlie Puth also took to Twitter to share his grief. The singer shared, "Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @ Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best."Back home, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt expressed their shock over the death on social media. The actors tweeted:Avicii told Billboard magazine he decided to stop touring in 2016 for health reasons. Three years earlier, he underwent surgery for a ruptured appendix and a blocked gallbladder and in 2012, he was hospitalized with acute pancreatitis.“The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me,” he told Billboard magazine of his decision to quit touring in 2016.“I’m more of an introverted person in general. It was always very hard for me. I took on board too much negative energy, I think,” he said at the time.Avicii won a number of American Music Awards, Billboard music awards and MTV Europe Music awards for his EDM work. He also collaborated with Carlos Santana and Wyclef Jean on the official anthem for the 2014 soccer World Cup in Brazil, We Will Find a Way.