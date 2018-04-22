English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avicii's Brother Reaches Oman to Look Into DJ's Untimely Death
According to reports, Avicii, whose real name is Tom Bergling, had checked out of Muscat Hills sometime last week. One of the things David, a hotelier in Sweden, is likely looking into is exactly where his brother and a small group of friends went in the days leading up to his death.
Image: AP
Muscat: David Bergling, brother of world-renowned Swedish DJ and electronic music producer Avicii, whose demise on Friday shook music lovers and the showbiz industry all over the world, is here as his family seeks answers to what caused his death.
David checked into a hotel in the Omani capital on Friday evening, hours after the star was found dead. The hotel where he is staying is 15 minutes away from Muscat Hills -- the resort where Avicii had been vacationing, reports tmz.com.
Oman police said Avicii's body will be flown home to Sweden this week.
According to reports, Avicii, whose real name is Tom Bergling, had checked out of Muscat Hills sometime last week.
One of the things David, a hotelier in Sweden, is likely looking into is exactly where his brother and a small group of friends went in the days leading up to his death.
In the past, Avicii suffered from ongoing health problems, including acute pancreatitis. It caused him to have his gallbladder and appendix removed four years ago.
In early 2016, the Grammy-nominated artiste had announced his retirement from touring due to his health.
Shortly after the news of his sudden death was announced, musicians such as fellow producers like Calvin Harris, Zedd, Tiesto, Deadmau5, DJ Snake and Marshmello and singers like Liam Payne, Madonna and Charlie Puth, mourned the loss of the star.
