Avika Gor aka Balika Vadhu's Anandi Slips Into Swimsuits on Maldives Vacay, See Pics

Actress Avika Gor, best known for her role as Anandi in Balika Vadhu, is turning up the heat on social media as she poses in swimsuits during her Maldives vacation with boyfriend Milind Chandwani of Roadies 17 fame. Avika and Milind flew off to the island nation for a small stay and the images from their getaway are giving us major vacay goals.

Avika’s bold avatar in various swimsuits caught the attention of the netizens. Avika wears several different outfits in prints and ruffles, flaunting her envious slim physique. Her stunning images of taking a dip inside water have left netizens stunned and in complete awe of her beauty.

Meanwhile, Milind, Avika’s boyfriend, also shared some glimpses of their saty in Maldives. He shared a video of their quality time together. The couple is seen enjoying sunset date at the beachside.

Avika recently featured in ZEE5 film Net. Avika made as many as eight movie announcements on her birthday on June 30. Although she did not divulge details, Avika claimed these eight films are in different languages, including Telugu and Kazakh.

