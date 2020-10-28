Avika Gor Loses 13 Kgs, Says It Happened Because She 'Changed from Within'

Actress Avika Gor, best-known for playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, in a recent interview, talked about her transformation over the years. The actress had started as a child artist back in the year 2008.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said that she never felt that she missed out on a normal childhood as she attended school as well as did what she liked -- acting and dancing.

The actress has lost 13 kgs in last few months. She said, “Physical transformation happened because I focused on changing from within. Television had made me extremely comfortable with being in the spotlight. I somehow felt that even though I was not giving my 100 per cent, people still loved me. I had this perception that people liked me the way I was, so there was no need to do anything extra. I was doing good professionally, but I wasn’t happy. The reason was that I wasn’t giving my 100 per cent, not just physically, but mentally as well.”

She also talked about playing older characters. She said that acting is all about becoming someone else. And if Vidya Balan can play Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in Paa, there is no reason for her to say no to anything.

Meanwhile, Avika has also been part of popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, and Laado- Veerpur Ki Mardani.