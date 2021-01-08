Avika Gor Loses 13 Kilos, Flaunts Body Transformation in Bikini Pics by the Pool

After making news with her weight loss and body transformation, actress Avika Gor is now flaunting her achievements on social media. The Balika Vadhu star has shared pictures of herself wearing a stylish two-piece blue bikini for a pool outing on her Instagram account.

Avika is seen Chilling by the poolside in the photos taken against the backdrop of greenery. Take a look:

She shot to fame as a child actor in Balika Vadhu and has been part of various projects ever since. She recently spoke about losing 13 kilos and the sacrifices she made to achieve her goal.

Avika shared that her transformation has been more internal than external. She said, "Physical transformation happened because I focussed on changing from within. Television had made me extremely comfortable with being in the spotlight. I somehow felt that even though I was not giving my 100 per cent, people still loved me. I had this perception that people liked me the way I was, so there was no need to do anything extra.

"I was doing good professionally, but I wasn’t happy. The reason was that I wasn’t giving my 100 per cent, not just physically, but mentally as well. For instance, I used to attempt screenplay writing, but then, I stopped paying attention to it. However, on my birthday (June 30), it struck me that I owe my audience my 100 per cent," she told TOI.