Avika Gor Makes Her Relationship Official with Milind Chandwani, Says 'Found the Love of My Life'

Actress Avika Gor, best-known for playing the role of Anandi in popular TV show Balika Vadhu, took to social media and made her relationship official with Milind Chandwani. The actress shared pictures with Milind from Goa and accompanied it with a gratitude-filled note.

Avika wrote on Instagram, “La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever..We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today….(sic).”

The actress added, “My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin log kya kahenge waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. I feel so blessed and I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile.. I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for completing me (sic),” she concluded her note on Instagram.

Earlier, the actress was in news for shedding around 12 kgs and her transformation over the years in the TV industry. Avika has also been part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Laado- Veerpur Ki Mardani.