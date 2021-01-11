Avika Gor Meets Boyfriend Milind Chandwani's Family, See Pics

Telly actress Avika Gor shared some loving moments with her boyfriend Milind Chandwani on social media after they recently went out on a date night. Special thing was they posed together as a couple while meeting Milind's family recently.

Pictures from time were shared online by Milind. He credited his elder brother for capturing the moments and both Avika and Milind looked like they had loads of fun. Milind posted pics with Avika on social media writing, "2021, please be nice? Happy New Year, everyone. Thanks for showering me with your love and respect! I hope to make you all proud this year as well. Did you make any new year resolutions? PC - Bade bhaiya (sic)."

Avika wore a silver coloured top and black leggings for the night. She teamed her look with heels and opted for minimal make up.

Avika also posted a romantic picture with Milind under fairy lights from a recent outing.

When Milind shared family pics with Avika on social media and asked people about their new year resolutions, the Balika Vadhu fame actress posted a mushy comment, writing, "To love u 100000000 times moreeee (sic)."

Check out Avika and Milind's loving moments on social media.

Fans seemed happy for Avika and Milind as they expressed their love on social media for each other.