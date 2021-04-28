Avika Gor Shares Emotional Note on Family Battling Covid-19

The unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, celebrities are using social media platforms for showing solidarity. They are also amplifying the medical requirements through their reach at a time when hospitals are dealing with scarcity of oxygen, beds, plasma donors and other medical facilities. Many stars have also won the battle with the pandemic.

Several others are using their voice to urge citizens to follow guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. Television actress Avika Gor has become the recent celebrity to draw the attention of people towards the second wave of coronavirus and its impact and urged people to stay safe.

The Balika Vadhu fame actress had shared a series of stunning pictures of herself in a white gown on Instagram on Tuesday only to draw the attention of her fans and followers. She penned a long note along with it in which she revealed that her family had suffered from Covid and it was a scary experience but they survived. She talked about the ordeal that she and her loved ones had to go through due to the deadly virus and urged people to follow protocols to check its spread.

Avika also requested the citizens to come forward in these trying times to help those in need and not hesitate from sharing resources on social media, even if they did not have enough followers. This is because any one of those followers could be dealing with this virus and the information could come in handy.

The small screen actress also urged eligible people to keep donating plasma in order to save lives and touched on the need to get vaccinated and avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. She also asked everyone to wear two masks to protect themselves against the virus. At the end of the note, Avika thanked her boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, for putting the caption together.

Avika will reportedly be seen in the Telugu film Thank You with Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here