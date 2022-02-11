Avika Gor Soon To Be Seen in Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You

Avika Gor gained popularity as a young performer for her role in Colors TV’s Balika Vadhu. After taking a break from Hindi television, she is now a rising star in the south film industry. She is well-known for her roles in several Telugu films, including Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava and Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki as well as Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Thanu Nenu.

Now, Avika is playing a pivotal role in Naga Chitanya’s upcoming film Thank You. Thank You is helmed by Vikram K Kumar that tells the narrative of a guy in his growing years. Raashi Khanna and Malvika Nair are playing female leads in the romantic comedy. Sushanth Reddy will also be seen in an important role in the movie.

Thaman S has composed the music, while BVS Ravi wrote the screenplay. Thank You is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is currently in post-production. However, the official release date is yet to be announced.

The cast of Thank You has recently completed shooting for the film. Recently Naga Chaitanya announced in an Instagram post about completing the shooting of the film.

Avika is a well-known name in the television industry. After becoming a household name and receiving a lot of adoration from fans, she eventually appeared in series like Sasural Simar Ka and Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani. She also appeared in a few Hindi films, as a child artist, including Pathshala alongside Shahid Kapoor.

As for Avika’s upcoming films, she will be seen in the Telugu film, 10th Class Diaries next. The film, directed by Anji of Garuda Vega renown, is all about reunions and roots. The film, which also features Srikanth, Srinivasa Reddy and Vennela Rama Rao, will be released on March 4. The movie’s teaser was unveiled a few weeks ago.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.