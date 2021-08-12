Avika Gor’s Celebration Of 2 Years With Boyfriend Milind Chandwani Is Just Too Dreamy, See Pics

TV actress Avika Gor is celebrating 2 years of relationship with boyfriend Milind Chandwani in the most beautiful way - they are vacationing in Kashmir. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old actress shared a beautiful picture of herself with Milind. In the picture, against a backdrop of the hills, Milind and Avika, embraced in each other’s arms, can be seen smiling for the camera with all their hearts. Avika accompanied her picture with an equally romantic caption which gives us a sneak peek into their relationship - “I love you for the person you are that pushes me to see beyond. You encourage me to grow every single day. I’m so blessed. I promise to celebrate every moment with you,” read an excerpt of her post. Apparently, Milind is also Avika’s pet pooch Shiroo’s favourite and she is having a difficult time making peace with that. Lol. Take a look at the couple’s picture, here:

Milind, a social activist and a founder of an NGO who shot to fame with his participation as a real hero in MTV Roadies’ 17th season, also shared a picture celebrating his love for Avika, on his Instagram profile. He also shared the story of how he met Avika - he was dragged to a party by one of his friends and that’s where he ended up seeing her for the first time. “Little did I know that you will become so important to me,” he added.

Kalyaan Dhev, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law, is also vacationing in Kashmir with the couple - he is the one who clicked the dreamy pictures of Avika and Milind.

Coming back to the lovebirds, Avika, the actress of TV soaps such as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, made her relationship Instagram-official in November, last year. She shared a picture collage featuring herself and Milind, and wrote, “My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life. This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever."

Milind and Avika are having a gala in Kashmir. To celebrate their anniversary, Milind also booked a complete theatre with Avika to watch their favourite film together. Aww!

