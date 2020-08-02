Avinash Mishra Opens Up About Replacing Ritvik Arora in Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke

Actor Avinash Mishra recently replaced Ritvik Arora as Kunal on Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke. In a recent interview, he opened up about booking the show and comparisons with Ritvik.

Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "As an actor, I should not look at it as a replacement, I look at it as a new role, new opportunity and I am focusing on that. I know comparisons will happen because that is a natural thing. Fans are attached to a character and someone gets replaced, that character is loved by the audience, but I am okay with comparisons. I am here to perform."

He also said that he usually gets a lot of offers from shows but chose the show as it is a difficult role to portray. He also talked about getting the call from creatives in his hometown during the lockdown.

Talking about his experience with lead actors Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam and Rhea Sharma, he said that both Kaveri and Shaheer helped him out with his scenes. He said that his bromance with Shaheer will be seen in his first episode.