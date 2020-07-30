Avinash Mishra to Step into Ritvik Arora’s Shoes in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as Kunal: Report

Avinash Mishra will be reportedly seen in popular Indian television show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke playing the role of Kunal Rajvansh. It was reported that the producer of the show Rajan Shahi was looking to replace Ritvik Arora for a while. Rajan cited Rithvik's alleged unprofessional behaviour as the reason for the same.

Now, makers have reportedly finalized Avinash Mishra, who catapulted to fame with the TV series, Yeh Teri Galiyan. They have also done the look test of Avinash and also started filming his part.

“A lot of actors, including Rohit Purohit and Abhishek Malik were approached for the part. However, the makers have finalised Avinash to play the new Kunal,” Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Avinash Mishra was last seen in the soap drama, Yeh Teri Galliyan that ended in February this year. The show also starred Vrushika Mehta.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh as Abir Rajvansh and Rhea Sharma as Mishti Rajvansh. The much-loved series also features Supriya Pilgaonkar and Kaveri Priyam in important roles. The filming resumed in Mumbai, July 13 onwards, adhering to all the norms and regulations by the government.