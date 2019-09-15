Avinash Sachdev Reveals on Nach Baliye 9 Why He Broke Up with Rubina Dilaik

Actor Avinash Sachdev, who has starred in TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir and Choti Bahu, has entered the celebrity couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. He made an entry through wildcard with Palak Puruswami.

Right after their entry, one of the judges Raveena Tandon asked Avinash about his past relationship. The actor took it sportingly, and revealed the reason behind his break-up with actress Rubina Dilaik.

Avinash said, "Rubina and I were very insecure about everything in life. We never used to give space to each other. I feel very lucky that I have Palak in my life, who keeps me grounded. She understands me completely."

Rubina Dilaik is currently married to actor Abhinav Shukla. The actress gained fame with her performances in Chhoti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Apart from the entry of Avinash and Palak, former contestants Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli have also returned as wildcard contestants on Nach Baliye 9. Urvashi and Anuj were unhappy about how they were eliminated. They expressed their displeasure after the re-entry and Urvashi got into a tiff with choreographer-judge Ahmed Khan.

A source close to Urvashi spoke to Spotboye and said, "Urvashi expressed her opinion on returning to the show. She said she was contractually bound, and this miffed Ahmed Khan as he felt the actress is not respecting the stage. The ace choreographer-turned-director told Urvashi that if that's the case, they should probably give a bad performance and get eliminated right away."

