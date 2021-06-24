Avinash Tiwary to Play an Air Force Officer in Desi Version of Tom Cruise's Top Gun?

Seems like actor Avinash Tiwary is on a signing spree. The actor, who made his movie debut with Imtiaz Ali’s production Laila Majnu, will soon be donning the uniform for a web series. The actor is reportedly going to play the role of an air force officer in the series which is backed by a leading OTT platform.

A source reveals, “The series is going to be a desi version of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun. It is based on the Indian Air Force and also takes us through the journey of a young pilot. Avinash is really excited about the role. The script is locked and the pre-production work has already started.

The source adds that the actor was supposed to start shooting for it from next month but it has been delayed, “Most of the series is supposed to be shot in Europe. But due to the ongoing pandemic, it has been pushed ahead. The makers are waiting to get all the necessary permissions in place before going ahead with the project."

Another reason for the delay is because Tiwari is busy with his other projects, “He is going to play Dawood Ibrahim in Excel Entertainment’s web series which adapted from S Hussain Zaidi’s book Dongri to Dubai. Around 40 days of schedule remain and they are still contemplating whether they will shoot in Dubai or put up a set in Mumbai," the source reveals, adding, “Once he completes the project he will first move on to Neeraj Pandey’s Bihar Diaries where he will play the role of real-life IPS officer Amit Lodha in this show that narrates the thrilling account of how Amit arrested Vijay Samrat, one of Bihar’s most feared ganglords."​

​

