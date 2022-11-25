Avneet Kaur Is 'BlackListed' on Internet As She Poses Sensuously in Sheer Black Outfit; See Sexy Pics

When you think of Avneet Kaur’s wardrobe, ‘daring’ is the first word that comes to mind. The young social media sensation loves to experiment with her fashion statements and her recent look was yet another noteworthy one.

Featuring a mock turtleneck and striped detailing on sheer trousers, her full sleeves attire is nothing like the party ensembles in your closet. While the body-skimming silhouette highlighted her frame, the risque sheer panels gave a peek at her toned legs. If you happened to have done with classic black dresses and are looking for something different, this see-through number by Avneet Kaur can deserve a spot in your wardrobe.

The Aladdin fame managed to up the ante with a black sling bag proving monotone is the way to go in modern fashion. However, a dash of white stripes on her sheer trouser is what ended up breaking the monotony of her attire a tad bit. The youngster kept it minimal in the jewellery department and completed her bold look with nothing but a golden bracelet and a matching ring. Avneet Kaur opted for vibrant red lips and matching nails to add a touch of drama.

Meanwhile, curly hair left open rounded off her entire look. It was on Thursday evening when the youngster shared a series of photographs of herself dazzling in the risque number. It appears that she chose the daring look for making a party night. In the new post, Avneet strikes a series of poses, leaning on a black wall as the camera captures her. Replying to the post, a user wrote, “Relatable". Another called it “awesome".

As soon as the photos appeared online, they went viral in no time. Within less than 13 hours, the post has amassed over four lakh likes on Instagram, leaving many to appreciate her sartorial pick. A fan commented, “I think I’m losing my mind,” another added, “I love how you look gorgeous in every outfit.”

Previously, Avneet Kaur hit the headlines for grooving alongside Varun Dhawan onstage at a creator’s event. On the professional front, the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the dark satire Tiku Weds Sheru, which is also Kangana Ranaut’s maiden production.

