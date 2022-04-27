Avneet Kaur Is Dating Raghav Sharma; Producer 'Pursued' Aladdin Star for 'Long Time?'

‘Aladdin’ star Avneet Kaur is reportedly in a relationship with producer Raghav Sharma. The rumoured couple is said to be dating each other for quite a few years.

Avneet and Raghav have known each other for some time now and a spark flew between them three to four years ago, according to the Hindustan Times. Avneet Kaur, 20, and Raghav Sharma, 22, have almost successfully kept their relationship under wraps for a couple of years.

“They met socially and have been with each other for some time now. It was Raghav who was smitten by her, and he pursued her for a long time. They keep their relationship extremely low-key, owing to their professions. Since Raghav is linked with a production house (music label company) and Avneet has featured in several projects under the banner, they have been cautious… to keep their dating life private,” a source informed HT.

The report further states that the two often travel to see each other as one lives in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. In fact, Raghav was recently in Mumbai, and on Monday, the two left the city together on the same flight.

Avneet often leaves mushy comments on Raghav’s pictures on Instagram. Last month, when Raghav was in Goa and he posted a picture of him dressed in a suit on Instagram, Avneet dropped a fire emoji on his photo, which led to fans speculating if they were together.

Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur is set to play the female lead opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kangana Ranaut’s debut production Tiku Weds Sheru which will soon release on Amazon Prime Video. Besides the fresh pairing, Nawazuddin and Avneet’s casting has also brought to the fore the old debate of the huge age gap between the male and the female actor. In this case, the two have a 27-year age difference, as Nawazuddin is 47, and Avneet is 20. However, producer and actress Kangana does not find it that much of an issue.

During the wrap party of Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana spoke with the reporters and addressed the issue. The 34-year-old producer said, “Mujhe sab ne bohot warn kiya tha iske against, chahe jo bhi age gap hai ya jo bhi hai, yeh meri story ko suit karta hai (I was warned against casting them together but whatever the age gap might be, it suits my story).”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.