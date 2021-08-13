Avneet Kaur’s Evolving Style Bedazzles Fans, Check Out Her Best Pics

Those who watched the 2009 dance reality Dance Indian Dance l’il champions may remember Avneet Kaur as one of the budding talents at the time. Over the last decade, Avneet has appeared in multiple commercials, television shows, and reality shows. Her fans have seen her grow up on screen and now her Instagram handle provides her fans with her glamorous photoshoots and evolving style. Let us take a look at some of her fashionable Instagram posts.

Avneet proves that she too is a BTS fan as she dresses up in purple. The 19-year-old is seen here in a purple off-shoulder puff sleeves crop top with purple neon lights in the background. The soft curls framing her face add a hint of elegance to her look. Avneet captioned the post with a BTS reference as she wrote, “I purple you.”

In her latest Instagram post Avneet shows her 22.8 million followers how she likes to ace the fusion of modern and traditional outfits. The actress is seen wearing a white chikankari kurta with a pair of ripped jeans. and white high heels.

The actress who made her Bollywood debut at the age of 12 with Rani Mukerji in Mardaani is seen here in a monochrome portrait, wearing an off-shoulder dress.

In this post the actress is seen in a lavender co-ord set of crop top and loose pants. Captioning the post Avneet wrote, “lavender dreaming.”

Sending us some dreamy summer vibes, Avneet dresses up in bubblegum pink skirt and top.

Earlier this month Avneet shared some of the pictures from her stunning photoshoot where she exudes her confident and free-spirited look.

Dressed in yellow sundress and black boots, Avneet surely knows how to set fashion goals for her digital fans.

Meanwhile, Avneet was last seen in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga with Siddharth Nigam. She is also known for shows like Chandra Nandhini and Humari Sister Didi.

