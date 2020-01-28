Avril Lavigne Dating Pete Jonas

Pop star Avril Lavigne is in a relationship with indie musician Pete Jonas.

According to People magazine, Lavigne and Jonas stepped out together over the last weekend for music executive Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where they posed for the shutterbugs.

Jonas is a part of the alt-rock act Jagwar Twin.

Neither Lavigne nor Jonas has commented on the relationship.

However, Jagwar Twin opened for Lavigne on her Head Above Water World Tour last year.

Lavigne was most recently linked to Phillip Sarofim, the son of a Texas billionaire. They broke up in November after less than two years of dating.

