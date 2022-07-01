Avrodh 2 Actress Aahana Kumra Says She Can’t Relate To Salman Khan Doing Dabangg Hook Step

Salman Khan may have stood out for many when he did he invented his signature Dabbang-style moves, but actress Aahana Kumra has something different to say. Aahana who is currently seen in latest web series Avrodh – The Siege Within 2, said that she cannot relate to the kind of cinemas where Salman Khan is shaking his buttocks on the screen and doing Dabangg hook step. She was talking about how OTT has brought a breath of fresh air in terms of rich content.

“For the longest time, we have been fed with commercial cinema which I didn’t identify with it at all. Again television, which I couldn’t identify myself with. I don’t understand kitchen politics or family politics. I don’t understand shadayantr (conspiracy). We live in Bombay; honestly, do we have time for shadayantr. I don’t understand that life where people are always playing kitchen politics. I am sure there are people like that to do kitchen politics or do those kinds of things. That is why these kind of shows become popular because there is an audience for that too,” she told First Post.

She added, “I also can’t relate to Salman Khan coming and shaking his buttocks in front of me and the audiences loving it and doing Dabangg. I don’t identify with that either because I don’t understand that heroism. I am sure there is a huge audience for that too and they go crazy the moment Bhai (Salman Khan) comes in. It’s a popular cinema, but do I identify with it? I don’t.”

Aahana feels that there is a certain population like herself who want to watch real characters and stories of other heroes like Sir or Lunch Box or Lipstick Under My Burkha. She added that ‘OTT is bringing new stories that were around us, but probably we didn’t notice it’.

Speaking on the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his much-talked-about film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill among others.

