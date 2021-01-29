KGF 2 Aside, Here are 11 Other South Indian Biggies We're Equally Excited About

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Yash-starrer KFG-Chapter 2. He hits theatres on July 16 later this year. Meanwhile, we list eleven other South Indian biggies that will be releasing soon.

Drishyam 2 (Malayalam)

Ajay Devgn starred in the Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s Drishyam. The forthcoming sequel featuring the superstar is set six years after the incidents in the first part. Drishyam 2 directed by Jeethu Joseph will skip the theatrical window to release on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.

Pushpa (Telugu)

The highly anticipated film of stylish star Allu Arjun is based on red sandalwood smuggling in Seshachalam forest area of Andhra Pradesh. The action thriller film directed by Sukumar will release on August 13 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Telugu)

Starring superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role, the upcoming action film is directed by Parasuram. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh. The first leg of the film’s shooting commenced on January 25 in Dubai.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Mohanlal has reunited with Priyadarshan for the upcoming historical epic film set in the 16th century. Slated to release on March 26, the story follows the Malabar coast defence from the Portuguese invasion under the leadership of naval admiral Kunjali Marakkar IV (played by Mohanlal). Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier and Keerthy Suresh are set to feature in the film in prominent roles.

Kurup (Malayalam)

Directed by Srinath Rajendran Kurup is based on the activities of one of the most wanted criminals of India, Sukumara Kurup. The crime thriller film stars Dulquer Salmaan in the eponymous role. Tovino Thomas will play the character of Chacko.

Radhe Shyam (Telugu)

The upcoming romantic period drama stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film set in the backdrop of Europe, is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

RRR (Telugu)

Perhaps the biggest Telugu multi-starrer thus far, the forthcoming action drama is helmed by S S Rajamouli. RRR brings together the combination of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan to form the film’s lead duo. The addition of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the cast to play supporting roles also makes this film highly anticipated. The music is by A. R. Rahman. The film is slated to release on 13 October 2022 in multiple languages.

Indian 2 (Tamil)

The vigilante action thriller directed by S. Shankar is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian. The film has Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu reprising their roles from the prequel. The new cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar playing pivotal roles.

Acharya (Telugu)

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film brings the real-life son duo of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan together on-screen. Besides, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood will also be seen in important roles.

Vikram (Tamil)

Starring Kamal Haasan, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is touted to be a heavy-duty action thriller. This is music composer Anirudh Ravichander’s second collaboration with Kamal Haasan and Lokesh after Indian 2 and Master. It is a repeat of the 1986 Tamil action-adventure film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Annaatthe

Superstar Rajinikanth's new film Annaatthe will release on Pongal 2021, it has been confirmed.