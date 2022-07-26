Away From Films For 8 Years, Actress Ramya Still Among Most Popular Kannada Actresses

Popular Sandalwood actress Ramya has been away from the silver screen for close to eight years. However, she is still remembered for her roles and is one of the most popular female Kannada stars. Ormax has surveyed some of the top actresses in Kannada and Ramya has made it to the list. Ramya is also a politician and has stayed away from acting since then.

Ramya has been ranked 4th in the list of top 5 actresses released by the organisation. Rashmika Mandanna is at number 1, followed by Rachita Ram at number 2, Radhika Pandit at 3, Ramya at 4 and Ashika Ranganath at number 5.

After the list was announced, Ramya tweeted, “That I even made it to the list considering I’ve been away from the industry for 8 years is humbling. Rashmika Mandanna, Rachita Ram, Ashika Ranganath and Radhika Pandit, happy to share space with you all.”

Check out the tweet below:

That I even made it to the list considering I’ve been away from the industry for 8 years is humbling. @iamRashmika @RachitaRamDQ @AshikaRanganath #radhikapandit happy to share space with you all ♥️🤗 https://t.co/iiHXcH35RX — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) July 25, 2022

Fans are also praising Ramya in the comment section. One wrote, “Aree. Even after 60 years also you will be in this mam. Just announce a film and see what happens next. You will be in the top 1, Please come back to the industry mam. You’re always our Sandalwood queen. You’re always the best from the rest Waiting for you.”

“You deserve it Ramya mam… U ruled sandalwood in your era …big congratulations…hope to see u soon on screens,” wrote another one.

On the work front, Ramya entered the film industry in 2003 and has a huge fan base. She has worked with popular actors like Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep, Yash, Ganesh, Upendra, Uttimirali Prem, and Vijay Raghavendra. She was last seen in the film Nagarahavu in 2016. Later, she joined politics and has been away from the entertainment industry.

