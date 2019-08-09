Away From Mission Mangal-Batla House Clash, Akshay Kumar-John Abraham's Bromance Wins Internet

This Independence Day, there will be a big noise at the box office as two big Hindi films will clash with each other. Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House are all set to weigh each other in at the ticket window. However, the two people who appear completely unaffected by the hype around these films are their lead actors-Akshay and John.

Recently, the two actors actor met and if their pictures are anything to go by, the duo definitely had some great time together. On Friday, Akshay took to his social media account to share a picture with John, who he calls a brother from another mother.

In the pictures, John can be seen giving a piggyback ride to Akshay. Akshay captioned the photo with the lyrics of the song Desi Boys, from their film Desi Boyz (2011). "Make some noise for the Desi Boyz...together we are always a riot! @TheJohnAbraham #BrotherFromAnotherMother," he wrote.

Happy to watch the bromance of the actors, one of the fans wrote, "Ur film is clashing with his for the second time yet u are so friendly with him Sir you are the most secure star for a reason" Another tweeted, "Very great jodi and also good bonding, I am still waiting "Desi boyz"

Make some noise for the Desi Boyz...together we are always a riot! @TheJohnAbraham #BrotherFromAnotherMother pic.twitter.com/75mbFcgUZh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 9, 2019

The two have worked together in three films namely--Garam Masala (2005), Desi Boyz (2011) and Housefull 2 (2012). Akshay also made a guest appearance in John's film Dishoom (2016).

Talking about the box office clash of Mission Mangal and Batla House, John said, "Honestly, if there was a controversy, I would have loved to create it, but Akshay and I are very dear friends, we really get along. In fact, just the other day we texted each other. There is absolutely nothing there. We are just releasing two films on the same day."

Likewise, talking about a clash of films Akshay said, "The clash between any two films is likely to happen. We are making 210 Hindi films and we have 52 weeks in a year so we are bound to have two or more films releasing on the same date."

