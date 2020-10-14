'Aww, So Cute': Fans Go Gaga Over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Pic with Baby Filter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most loved and sought after couples in Bollywood. The two met on the set of their upcoming movie Brahmastra- Part I and soon began dating. Now, their marriage rumours keep doing the rounds on social media while fans keep showering love on the B-town power couple.

Once again, netizens are gushing over Ranbir and Alia as a picture of them with baby filter was shared online recently. The original image of the two is from an awards night. In the picture, while Alia sports a multicolour and multi-print gown, Ranbir looks dashing in a black suit. However, the already adorable candid image looks more 'cute' as baby filter is applied on it. The resultant actually resembles a younger version of both the actors and needless to say that fans are loving it.

Take a look.

Here's the original moment of the lovebirds.

Here's another picture of Ranbir and Alia with baby filter as they film on Brahmastra- Part I set.

Adding this one too just coz everyone is loving their baby filter pic 👉👈 #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor #Ranlia pic.twitter.com/Vei0vkKNof — Zҽɳα ♡ (@IridescentYX) October 12, 2020

Here's the original image.

On the work front, Alia is said to resume shooting on Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie will also mark the debut of TV actor Parth Samthaan, who has reportedly been roped in for a pivotal role. Apart from this, Alia may film for her cameo appearance in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra- Part I. He also has Shamshera and a yet untitled film opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.