Ayalaan and Doctor First Looks Unveiled on Sivakarthikeyan's Birthday

The first look of Ayalaan (meaning alien) starring Sivakarthikeyan was released recently. It was a double surprise for Sivakarthikeyan fans who celebrated his 35th birthday on Monday, the same day the first look of his other film Doctor was unveiled.

Taking to Twitter, Sivakarthikeyan shared the first poster of his much-awaited upcoming film Ayalaan. In the poster, the actor is smiling, holding a swirl lollipop with his "new friend from another world", an alien. Both are seen lying on the lush green grass with multiple butterflies around them. Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “Happy to introduce my new friend from another world. Here is the #Ayalaan first look #AyalaanFirstLook.”

Ayalaan, a Tamil sci-fi film, is written and directed by R. Ravikumar with music by A R Rahman. It is the first collaboration of the music maestro and Sivakarthikeyan. The film is produced by 24 AM studios and KJR studios.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Ayalaan will also star Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Kopikar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bhanupriya, Bala Saravanan in pivotal roles.

Ayalaan will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sivakarthikeyan also shared the first look of his second project Doctor. In the poster, the actor is seen seated on an armchair with a surgical knife in his right hand. Blood is seen on both his hands. Sivakarthikeyan is seen sporting glasses, a brown collared t-shirt and trouser.

Unveiling his first look the actor wrote, "Here is the first look of my next #DOCTOR #DoctorFirstLook."

Doctor is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It will also star Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu, Vinay and Archana in pivotal roles.

The music of Doctor is scored by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and co-produced by Kalai Arasu.

