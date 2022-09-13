Ayan Mukerji Spills All on Brahmastra 2, Dev's Identity: Goal To Release It in 3 Years | Exclusive

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna has opened with a massive box office collection. The film has already grossed over Rs 225 crore at the worldwide box office in its first weekend. The fantasy epic, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is intended to be the first of a trilogy and the foundation stone of a new cinematic universe called the Astraverse. In the climax, the filmmaker announced the sequel — Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev — leaving the audiences super excited for the next installment. Fans are already wondering how the franchise will take shape going ahead.

While the first part took almost 10 years in the making, Mukerji in an exclusive conversation with News18.com, reveals that the second part will be out much sooner. “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years. We have understood the process of filmmaking and I am confident that we can achieve our goal of releasing Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev in three years,” he said.

The filmmaker adds, “The first part took a lot of time and things got further delayed due to the pandemic. That was the time when we started working on the next two parts. Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev is really where the fireworks will begin. It will be bigger and better as it has always been a juicer film on paper. The second part will make the audience understand the entire problem related to Brahmastra. It will also answer who Dev is and there will be many more characters which will be introduced. I am really looking toward starting the next film as soon as we find our energies back. ”

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani filmmaker also reveals that the primary script is in place. “I was hanging out with my friends when Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva was released. I reached home late in the night and I spent two hours working on the second part. The mind is already at work and as we speak part two is on. I have invested a lot of time in part one and I want to take a vacation before I completely get invested. So I can’t put an exact timeline,” he said.

There have been many fan theories floating on social media about the various characters for the second part which have left Mukerji intrigued. “Just yesterday Alia shared a few fan theories with me and some of them really caught my attention. So we are going to give a hard knock and make the script of part two fresher and then we’ll start looking into the production part. We have primarily locked the script. I am taking a lot of leanings from part one. There is a lot of feedback which we will look into and will try and include it and make the second part better than the first one.”

It is being speculated by netizens that either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh could play the role of the male protagonist in Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. Ask Mukerji about and he refuses to divulge any information, “I can’t reveal who Dev is. I have been reading a lot of names but it will be a mystery for a while.”

