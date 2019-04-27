English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ayan Mukerji Delays Brahmastra to Summer 2020, Shares News on Social Media
In a lengthy Instagram post, director Ayan Mukerji announced that his much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' will now release in Summer 2020, as opposed to December 20.
Writer-director Ayan Mukerji has announced on Instagram that his much anticipated film Brahmastra has shifted its release date to Summer 2020. In a lengthy note posted on the photo-sharing app, Ayan hinted that the technical aspects of the film has caused the unavoidable delay and that the film, which was earlier supposed to hit the theaters on December 20 along with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, will now debut on screens sometime during the succeeding year. The makers are yet to confirm the new release date.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Ayan wrote, "I have learnt that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time to get the VFX right, to get the sound right, to get the music right, and eventually to get the film right."
He continued, "Our release date is now slated for Summer 2020 but we will announce this officially once we are absolutely certain of the date."
Brahmastra is the first part of the action-fantasy trilogy, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna playing lead roles in the film. Ayan's film has been shot in various international locations and the Himalayas.
It was announced by Salman in an Twitter post yesterday that his cop-drama Dabangg 3 will release on December 20, the original release date of Brahmastra.
