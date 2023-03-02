It wouldn’t be wrong to state that filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna was the most anticipated film of 2022. Breaking records and putting a stop to the lull at the box office, the fantasy adventure film rooted in Indian mythology emerged as the biggest Hindi film of last year, raking in a staggering Rs 431 crore, worldwide. Ever since its release, anticipation and buzz surrounding Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev has skyrocketed and taken over social media. Previously, Ayan had shared that he plans on releasing the second chapter by 2025 but added that it seems like a challenging and uphill task considering the logistics pertaining to its storytelling and execution.

And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, he reveals that he intends on sticking to the original plan and reiterates that Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev should be out for the audience to watch on the big screen in the next couple of years. “We’re at it. [It will take] a couple of years. And that’s one hundred per cent better than ten years. If we take another ten years, nobody will come to watch Brahmastra 2. We’re going to get it ready much before that,” he states.

A lot of names – right from Hrithik Roshan to Ranveer Singh and Yash – that are likely to play Dev have been floating around but there has been no confirmation from the makers. Quiz him about the same and he succinctly maintains, “There’s no answer for this question yet. We’ll have to wait.”

Ayan recently bagged the Best Director (Popular Choice) for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva at the recently held News18 Showsha Reel Awards. Excited to have won his first ever award for his labour of love and passion project, he says, “This is special to me because truth be told, it wasn’t a film that wasn’t very award-y in a way. It was a popular film. But now, we won the popular vote, which I think really feels good. Awards always make you feel good. It’s good to be appreciated for your work.”

The film might have been in the making for about a decade but the Wake Up Sid (2009) director believes that it has been an integral part of his life and career. Speaking about it, he remarks, “I’ve been making the film actively for seven years and I spent a few years writing it. Every filmmaker measures their life by their films. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani came out in 2013 when I was 29. And I was 39 when Brahmastra released. So, it has been a long journey.”

While accepting his award from actor Anil Kapoor at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, Ayan assured the audience that they are in for an even grander extravaganza with the second chapter. “Thank you to all of them for just having lasted with us on the film. We had put in a lot of love to make the film. We got a lot of love back. But we got a lot of learning back as well as the film came out. And I hope we are able to take all that learning and create something much bigger and better in Brahmastra 2,” he had said.

