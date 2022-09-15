Ayan Mukerji on Criticism of Brahmastra's Dialogues: It May Have Sounded Better on Paper

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has been receiving rave reviews for its action sequences and VFX and is performing well at the box office. However, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is receiving a lot of flak online for its writing and dialogues. In a recent interview, the director opened up about the criticism and said he thought this would give the film a soul.
Talking about the criticism, Ayan told Indian Express, “I thought this would give the film a soul. That the greatest energy comes from within you and the greatest form of energy is when you are in a state of love. It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people.”
TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/aoc2U3G6KLk” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>
Using Kesariya as an example, Ayan continued that when the song came out, they received a lot of criticism for the use of the word ‘Love Storiyan’ in the song. “The song continued to be a blockbuster, and nobody talks about it today. So, point noted. But India has a diverse audience,” Ayan concluded.
Meanwhile, it has been a good week for the stars of Brahmastra. Not only has the movie recorded impressive box office collections in its opening weekend, the buzz surrounding Brahmastra Part 2: Dev already has everyone talking. While fans cannot stop speculating about the upcoming Brahmastra film, the stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Ayan reunited at Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ office on Wednesday evening.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva already collected Rs 150 crore in India. Not only that, the film made Rs 36 crore at the box office on its opening day, making it the biggest opener of this year. In the first three days, Brahmastra managed to earn Rs 120.75 crore domestically. Besides Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy along with Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna in cameo.
Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here