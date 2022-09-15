Ayan Mukerji on Criticism of Brahmastra's Dialogues: It May Have Sounded Better on Paper

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has been receiving rave reviews for its action sequences and VFX and is performing well at the box office. However, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is receiving a lot of flak online for its writing and dialogues. In a recent interview, the director opened up about the criticism and said he thought this would give the film a soul.

Talking about the criticism, Ayan told Indian Express, “I thought this would give the film a soul. That the greatest energy comes from within you and the greatest form of energy is when you are in a state of love. It may have sounded better on paper than it came across to certain people.”

Using Kesariya as an example, Ayan continued that when the song came out, they received a lot of criticism for the use of the word ‘Love Storiyan’ in the song. “The song continued to be a blockbuster, and nobody talks about it today. So, point noted. But India has a diverse audience,” Ayan concluded.