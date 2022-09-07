Ayan Mukerji on Mahakal Protests Over Beef Remark: I Felt Really Bad, Alia-Ranbir Were Keen to Come

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is all set to release on the big screen on the 9th of September however, the film is facing the wrath of netizens for a long time now. Earlier, the director along with his leading cast Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited MP to seek blessings at Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar temple. However, Ranbir and Alia were not allowed to enter the temple over the former’s old statement on eating beef. Now, in a press conference held in Delhi, which was also attended by News18 Showsha, Ayan talked about the Ujjain protests and the boycott demand on the film.

Answering a question about the same, he said, “I have to request you that I want to answer this question. I want to take this question because today we are here to talk about Brahmastra. And, as the filmmaker and the creator of this film, I feel it’s important we keep our conversation around Brahmastra. In Madhya Pradesh, I was feeling really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for darshan to Mahakaleshwar temple. I had gone to Mahakal before the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster. That time also I was coming to Delhi and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I’d definitely go again and both of them (Ranbir-Alia) very keen to come with me.”

The filmmaker continued, “Till the end, they were very keen that they will come but when we reached there and we heard about this, I felt that let me go alone, eventually I had gone to seek blessings and energy for the film and that blessing is for everybody. I did not want to take Alia there in the current condition so I went alone. I felt very bad and when I went I did feel that they could have also come and gotten their darshans.”

“In Brahmastra, we have this line, ‘The light is coming’ and by light, we mean everything that is positive and spiritual in this life. And with this whole marketing effort and this film, I feel we must only spread warmth and positivity because that is wat we all want and that is what the whole world needs. I truly think that we worked so hard on this film and there is so much celebration of Indian culture in this film that I feel every single person is going to feel that positivity. I want to keep this relly positive and that positive energy of the film will touch everyone,” Ayan Mukerji concluded.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

