Ayan Mukerji Posts a Heartwarming Response to Kalank's Teaser and Alia Bhatt

Director & Actress. Alia. Sunshine and Starlight ! Fire, but also Wind and always Water... I met Alia when she was 18 and almost instantly she bombed her way into my life and my movies and my soul. Today, she’s not so little anymore and bombing us with too much beauty in Kalank’s beautiful trailer which dropped earlier... More on my journey (flying to the stars) with Alia over the next few... 💥💥💥 #brahmastra #ishadiaries #littleone