Ayan Mukerji Posts a Heartwarming Response to Kalank's Teaser and Alia Bhatt
After the teaser of 'Kalank' released yesterday, Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and posted a photo featuring Alia Bhatt and wrote a heartwarming message for her.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt seems to have no shortage of admirers when it comes to her acting prowess. After Kalank's teaser released yesterday, writer-director Ayan Mukerji, who is helming Brahmastra, starring Alia in the lead opposite Ranbir Kapoor, took to Instagram and posted a photo featuring the actress and wrote a heartwarming message for her.
Alongside the photograph, Ayan wrote, "Director & Actress. Alia. Sunshine and Starlight! Fire, but also Wind and always Water... I met Alia when she was 18 and almost instantly she bombed her way into my life and my movies and my soul. Today, she’s not so little anymore and bombing us with too much beauty in Kalank’s beautiful trailer which dropped earlier... More on my journey (flying to the stars) with Alia over the next few... 💥💥💥 #brahmastra #ishadiaries #littleone."
On the movies front, apart from Kalank, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Brahmastra will release in December and is part one of the three-part fantasy film series. Period drama Kalank, starring Alia, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur will release on April 17. Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
