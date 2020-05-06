Ayan Mukerji Reportedly Sends Brahmastra Footage to London for Visual Effects Work

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has been in the making for over two years. It was slated to hit the theatres on December 4, 2020, before the coronavirus outbreak slowed down work in the film industry.

Even though the movie's final 20-day schedule in Mumbai was disrupted due to the lockdown, director Ayan Mukerji is reportedly ensuring that work progresses at a steady pace. Sources told Mid-Day that the director has roped in a London-based studio to handle the special effects of the fantasy drama.

A source revealed, "A large portion of the footage has been sent to the London team so that it can begin working on the visual effects in this period. Aware that outsourcing the job and sharing the content can increase the risk of the film being leaked, Ayan wanted only a core team of experts working on it. The director handpicked a five-member team who are the only people in possession of the footage."

The film is said to be a superhero drama with Kapoor's character Shiva having the power to emit fire from his palms. The Karan Johar production will be high on visual effects. This film is the first in a trilogy planned by the makers. It also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The fantasy drama has been filmed in several beautiful places including Bulgaria, London, Varanasi, Mumbai among others. The film's logo was revealed amid much fanfare at Varanasi last year.

There were rumours lately about the cast of Brahmastra taking a pay cut due to coronavirus lockdown. However, producer Karan Johar clarified that the news is not true.

