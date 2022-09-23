Ayan Mukerji Reveals Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Fees For Brahmastra and It's Going To Drop Jaws

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is doing impressive business at the box office. Breaking the long dry spell for Bollywood, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has already Rs 360 crores at the worldwide box office. The film is also running houseful in most parts of the country on Friday for tickets are priced at special rates on September 23. While the film’s success is being celebrated, Ayan has now revealed Ranbir and Alia’s fees for Brahmastra.

The director, in a recent interview, confirmed the rumours that Ranbir did not charge a penny for the making of Brahmastra. He also revealed that Alia was signed for the film at a small amount but she also let go of her fees.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

“Truth is that Brahmastra is made with personal sacrifices. Yes, it is true that Ranbir did not take the price he charges for a film as a star for the making of Brahmastra. I think without this, we wouldn’t have been able to make this film. It is a very very big thing because it wouldn’t have been possible to make this film without that kind of support and I don’t know how many other people can do this,” he told trade expert Komal Nahta in a recent interview.

Speaking of Alia’s sacrifice, Ayan said, “When she became a part of the film, eight years ago, that time Alia was just two to three films old. She wasn’t the star that she is today. Alia’s fees fixed for this film weren’t a big amount. But that small amount also, by the time we completed the filming, Alia said that her fee has gone into the making of the film so whatever budget we got, we put it into the film,” he said, adding that they spent money the most on the VFX and bringing quality content.

Brahamastra was released on September 9. Besides Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here