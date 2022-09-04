Ayan Mukerji Shares BTS of Brahmastra Shoot, Says It Was ‘Emotional’ To See ‘Finished, Polished, Ready’ Version

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is all set to hit theatres in less than a week. The film, that has been on the pipeline for close to 8 years, had been delayed several times before the shoot could be wrapped. Such was the delay that the lead couple- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt- who are coming together for the first time for the film, met on the sets, fell in love got married and are now expecting their first child together. Now, in a social media post, the film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, revealed that he saw the final product for the first time just yesterday.

Taking to his Instagram Ayan Mukerji posted a video of the BTS moments from the shoot of the film. He has shared how he and the team shot for the VFX parts, with the green and blue screens in the background. He also added that it was an emotional moment for him yesterday, since he saw the finished, polished and ready version of the film just yesterday.

Captioning the video, Ayan wrote, “Where Spirituality meets TECHNOLOGY… 5 DAYS TO GO… Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmāstra – finally finished, polished and ready for its audience! Very emotional moment for me, because of how long and challenging that journey has been, on every single shot, from the drawing board to the big screen! Felt right to share some Behind-the-Scenes today, to celebrate so many years of growing through technology! (and hanging out with blue screens!) Check out the video here:

Brahmastra Part1: Shiva is all set to release on the 9th of September. Touted as one of the most anticipated film of the year, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It is also being reported that the film will have cameos by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, while Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo is confirmed.

