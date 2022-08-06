Ayan Mukerji Shares His Decade-Long Journey of Pursuing Vision of Brahmastra: Was a Ridiculously Ambitious Idea

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer fantasy adventure film Brahmastra has become one of the highly anticipated Bollywood movies of this year. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film to the Indian masses. On Saturday, August 6, the director of the movie Ayan Mukerji took to social media to share the background story of the vision of the forthcoming movie.

In another teaser video of the movie, Ayan Mukerji revealed that the journey of Brahmastra first began when he was in Shimla working on the script of his second movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani. According to the filmmaker, it was the mystic energy that he felt in the mountains of Shimla that he got motivated to work on Brahmastra.

He said, “The journey of Brahmastra began in 2011 on a writing trip to Shimla. My first feature film had been released at that point and I was working on a script for my second movie. I’ve always felt very powerful energy, a strong spirituality in our mountains. And I truly believe that it is from the energy of the Himalayas that the vision of Brahmastra was born.”

From the start, Ayan knew that he wanted to create an epic trilogy that’s accentuated by the use of modern technology but is extremely attached to the ancient roots, culture, and spirituality of India. He continued, “From the start, that vision was to create a very new, amazing kind of world for our Indian audiences with Brahmastra. A truly cinematic spectacle unlike anything that had been created out of the Indian film industry before. A mystical, epic movie trilogy – made up of images that could be created with the most modern technology. But a film whose soul was deeply inspired by our ancient Indian roots, our culture, our spirituality.”

However, the journey wasn’t an easy one for the ambitious filmmaker as he had no reference or movie to look up to for bringing the vision of Brahmastra to life. Mukerji revealed that he dreamt of making something that Bollywood has never seen before. Not only technology but the film’s budget also became a major problem that he had to overcome for the film.

Ayan explained, “Even in its earliest form, Brahmastra was a ridiculously ambitious idea. Nothing like it had ever been created out of India before. So there was no road map of how to do, what I wanted to do. I realized very early that the visual effects and the scale of the movie that I was imagining were totally out of reach. Beyond the limits of where technology and film budgets were capped in India. But I always believed that if somehow I managed to overcome these challenges and if I got the film right, that Brahmastra would be a truly pioneering and groundbreaking film. A film that our country would feel proud of.”

Ayan Mukerji has spent almost 10 years of his life solely pursuing his vision of Brahmastra. He concluded, “I truly believe that all this time and energy was needed to create a truly high-quality, once-in-a-lifetime experience for our audiences with Brahmastra.”

Along with explaining the vision of Brahmastra, the new teaser also features a few behind-the-scenes clips of the making of the movie. The footage from 2016 showcases Ranbir Kapoor playing with fire backed by stunning visual effects, leaving audiences excited. This highly anticipated movie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarunja Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan will hit the cinema theatres on September 9.

