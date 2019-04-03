Ayan Mukerji Shares Shah Rukh Khan's Handwritten Note From Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Sets

Director Ayan Mukerji recently joined Instagram and has been quite active on the social media site, posting bits from his journey in cinema. He recently put up two tribute posts for Shah Rukh Khan, reminiscing the time when he was an assistant director on Swades and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.In one post, Ayan calls SRK his "single biggest love at the movies through my entire childhood and teenage years" alongwith a throwback picture from the sets of KANK, and in another, he shared a handwritten note of encouragement from the Bollywood superstar.The handwritten note read, "To Ayan: For making movies: Creativity, means the right to make mistakes... Art is knowing which ones to keep... If you stick to it long enough, you will reach where you want to go... like the postage stamp... life itself.""Whenever the scenes don't happen, the shots are screwed, the dialogues don't make sense or even the film you working on sucks! Remember the impossible only takes a little longer...but it happens for sure... so will the film... like life itself. Lots of love and thanks for making 'KANK' happen for me."Ayan is currently busy with Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, and will release in December this year.