Ayan Mukerji Shares Shah Rukh Khan's Handwritten Note From Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Sets
In two posts on Instagram, Ayan Mukerji reminisced about the time he was an assistant director on set with his idol Shah Rukh Khan.
Director Ayan Mukerji recently joined Instagram and has been quite active on the social media site, posting bits from his journey in cinema. He recently put up two tribute posts for Shah Rukh Khan, reminiscing the time when he was an assistant director on Swades and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
In one post, Ayan calls SRK his "single biggest love at the movies through my entire childhood and teenage years" alongwith a throwback picture from the sets of KANK, and in another, he shared a handwritten note of encouragement from the Bollywood superstar.
The handwritten note read, "To Ayan: For making movies: Creativity, means the right to make mistakes... Art is knowing which ones to keep... If you stick to it long enough, you will reach where you want to go... like the postage stamp... life itself."
"Whenever the scenes don't happen, the shots are screwed, the dialogues don't make sense or even the film you working on sucks! Remember the impossible only takes a little longer...but it happens for sure... so will the film... like life itself. Lots of love and thanks for making 'KANK' happen for me."
Ayan is currently busy with Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, and will release in December this year.
SRK (1) ❣️💥 Inspiration. Obsession. Idol. My single biggest love at the movies through my entire childhood and teenage years, leading up the highlight of my 2 assistant director experiences - Swades and KANK - which was that I got to be in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan. And when I got very lucky, to be a stand in with him for blocking scenes ☝️(This photo is framed and put up in my house by my mother who considered it the height of my achievement obviously) The joys of those early years when I was an AD, fresh in the industry, interacting with everyone for the first time - sometimes I wish I could go back to the innocence of that time... #lookingback #connectingthedots #SRKlove
