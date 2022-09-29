Ayan Mukerji Wanted to Do Something Similar to RRR's Animal Scene in Brahmastra, Details Inside

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is setting new benchmarks every day. From breaking post-pandemic Box Office records to creating the hype for the sequel, the film has most certainly dispelled the dry phase that was plaguing Bollywood. Now as the maker is gearing up to start work on the next two instalments, Ayan has revealed that instead of focusing on the human aspects, the sequels would essentially concentrate on Indian mythology. Additionally, Ayan shared that he wanted to incorporate the famed scene from RRR where NTR Jr goes all out with animals but couldn’t do so because of budget constraints.

Disclosing all the compromises that he had to implement due to budgetary reasons, the Wake-Up Sid director shared at FICCI 2022, that he wanted to shoot a bear sequence quite similar to the one showcased in RRR but had to settle down without it. He said, “I think there is no life or relationship without compromise. Even in Brahmastra, there were many times when I had thought of something but couldn’t do it that way or there were times when we hoped we could do it but were not able to. Let me tell you something interesting. In RRR, there is this interval sequence where all the animals jump out, which is an incredible sequence. That sequence is done by Namit’s company as well.”

He further recalled, “A few years ago, I had thought of such an incredible sequence with a bear in Brahmastra. But due to budget constraints, we had to cut the bear out of part one but it was a great sequence. Now in RRR, they managed to put the sequence with a lot of other animals. Even now, when I meet Namit I ask him about how he made me compromise on the bear sequence. So you do compromise but still, try to do your best.”

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is still running strong at the Box Office. After getting a boost due to low-ticket pricing that was implemented on Cinema Day, the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna starrer would rake in Rs 220 crore by this weekend.

