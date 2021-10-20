Ayaz Khan Receives Hate for Slapping Genelia D'Souza aka Aditi of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Actor and model Ayaz Khan has played many roles on screen over the years, however, there is one character that continues to haunt him even today. Even after 13 years since its release, viewers have not forgotten Ayaz’s portrayal in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which starred Genelia Deshmukh and Imran Khan in lead roles. Ayaz played the role of antagonist Sushant Modi, fiance to Genelia’s Aditi Mahant.

In one of the scenes in the Abbas Tyrewala directorial, Sushant is slapping Aditi. This scene was quite impactful and worked as the game-changer for the lead characters of the film. For Ayaz, however, the repercussions of the scene continue to follow him even on social media as netizens continue to question him why he slapped Aditi. Addressing this issue, Ayaz shared a hilarious Reel on his Instagram handle last week. The 42-year-old actor shared his plight in the recent Reel where he was seen reacting to all the trolling he continues to face for slapping Aditi in the 2008 movie.

Read: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh-Gauri’s Son Finds Support from Bollywood; Bail Plea in HC Tomorrow

Ayaz headlined his Reels as, “The number one regret of my life: slapping Aditi.” With the lo-fi version of Kahin To by AR Rahman playing in the background, Ayaz is seen dramatically regretting his action even if it was just in a movie. The Reels also flashed a series of comments by livid netizens who expressed their reaction. Some of the comments that appeared in the Reels read, “Isn’t that the dude that hit Aditi,” and “Bhagwan tujhe maaf kar sakta hai magar mein nahi karunga. Tune Aditi pe haath uthaya hai (God might forgive you but I will not because you slapped Aditi).” Another comment that flashed on the screen read, “Aditi ko kyu mara (why did you hit Aditi).”

Accompanying the Reels, Ayaz wrote a caption, “It’s been 13 years but the hate doesn’t stop. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayaz Khan (@ayazkhan701)

Netizens have also appreciated Ayaz’s recent Reel which has been viewed over 39k times since it was shared on social media. One of the users shared their reaction in the comments which read, “I love how he is taking all that hate in such a light-hearted way.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.