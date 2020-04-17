MOVIES

'Aye Kohli Chauka Maar Naa': Anushka Sharma Gives Virat on Field Experience at Home, Watch Video

'Aye Kohli Chauka Maar Naa': Anushka Sharma Gives Virat on Field Experience at Home, Watch Video

With multiple cricket tournaments cancelled, actress Anushka Sharma understands that her cricketer husband Virat Kohli must be missing the field. Here's how she cheered him up.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Staying at home during the lockdown and not being able to do the regular stuff one is used to for years is not easy. But, Anushka Sharma does know how to keep fans entertained during lockdown. With multiple cricket tournaments cancelled, the actress understands that her cricketer husband Virat Kohli must be missing the field.

While he can't go to the grounds to play, Anushka is doing her best to bring in some on field experience for him at the comfort of their house. In a hilarious video shared by Anushka on her Instagram, the actress is seen imitating a fan asking the Indian cricket team skipper to hit a boundary. In the video, she is heard saying, "Aye Kohli, kya kar raha hai, chauka maar naa chauka (Kohli, what are you doing? Hit a four)."

Towards the end, she pans the camera to Virat, who reacts to her by making a straight face.

Captioning the video, she wrote, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience."

Soon celebs rushed to the comment section to react to the video. While Kartika Aaryan wrote, "I am that fan," Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sagarika Ghatge among others posted laughing emojis.

Take a look at the video:

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao too is giving the celebrity couple's example to motivate people during the lockdown period. KTR suggests that people can look up to them for inspiration on how to manage while staying put at home amid lockdown.

Responding to a person's query on social media about the possibility of opening up of barber shops and hair salons after April 20, KTR said that when Virat could let his wife Anushka style his hair the he should let his wife give him a haircut too.

Read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are Quarantine Couple Goals, Thinks This Telangana Minister

