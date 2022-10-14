Aye Zindagi Review: Revathy and Satyajeet Dubey's Film on Organ Donation is Heartfelt and Touching

From lack of awareness, reluctance on the part of the family and even superstition, which is a hindrance to saving lives, there are several barriers to organ donation in our country.

Debutante director Anirban’s Aye Zindagi sheds light on the ethically complex, time-consuming and emotionally draining process of organ donation. Based on a true story, the film walks a delicate line between mostly facts and very little fiction.

The film revolves around Vinay Chawla (Satyajeet Dubey), a software engineer who is suffering from liver cirrhosis. He has six months to live unless he undergoes a liver transplant. As he tides over various challenges, he bonds with the hospital’s grief counsellor, Revathy Rajan (Revathy), as they wait for a liver donation for his surgery. A huge incident drives them apart, will they reconcile?

Anirban treads lightly so that no point is hammered in and no emotion underlined. The actors, without exception, follow his cue so the tragedy never descends into bathos. The pacing occasionally lags, especially in the second half when the film strays from the main issue and turns into a love story between Vinay and Manjula (Mrinmayee Godbole) the nurse. But overall the film is a triumph for its cast, crew and for us, the audience.

The conversation between the patient and the grief counsellor painstakingly answers each and every question about the process of organ donation. What really stands out is that despite having ample opportunities, the film never moves into the melodramatic territory and still hits you on an emotional level.

As for the performances, veteran actor Revathy carries the film on her shoulder effortlessly and is simply outstanding. There is an aura of goodness that surrounds her personality. The script exploits it to the film’s advantage. The actress lends unconditional warmth and strength as she shows immense range from being a grief counselor to someone who herself needs counseling due to a tragic incident.

Satyajeet Dubey is the surprise package. The actor who started his journey from Always Kabhi Kabhi (2011) has grown from strength to strength with his last few outings but his performance in Aye Zindagi is simply remarkbale. His transformation, from a vibrant youngster to an ailing, balding and weak patient is worth praise.

Shrikant Verma as Vinay’s boss, Hemant Kher as the doctor and Mrinmayee Godbole as the nurse and Sawan Tank as the brother all lend able support to the main characters.

Aye Zindagi isn’t a flawless film nor is it an amusing fare. So there is no question of entertainment or popcorn value. It’s a heartfelt experience which terrifies and touches.

