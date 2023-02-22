Pakistani model-actress Ayesha Omar, who has been linked to cricketer Shoaib Malik amid speculation about his rumoured divorce from wife and tennis legend Sania Mirza, has once again opened up about the reports. The actress, on a chat show hosted by Shoaib Akhtar, said that she would never marry or be in a relationship “with a married man.”

Ayesha brought up the subject when Shoaib Akhtar quizzed her about the controversy. She was asked about the rumours which created quite a buzz “across the border” when she said: “I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me and they know that I will never be attracted to a married/committed man. That goes without saying.” Watch the video here:

Rumours about Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce started surfacing on the internet last year. That’s when angry fans started blaming Ayesha Omar for the rumoured separation. A few media publications even claimed that Ayesha would marry the cricketer after his divorce. However, the actress refuted the claims and said that Shoaib Malik is very happy with his wife Sania Mirza.

“Jee nahin. Bilkul nahi. Un ke shadi hui hai aur who apni biwi kay saath bohat khush hai. Main donon Shoaib Malik aur Sania Mirza ke bohot respect karti hoon. Shoaib aur mein achay dost aur ek doosray kay kherkhwa hai. Bohat respect kartay hain. Aisay rishtay bhee hotay hain duniya mein logon kay (Absolutely not. Shoaib is married and is happy with his wife. I have a lot of respect for both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. Shoaib and I are good friends and we take care of each other. There is a lot of respect. A lot of people in this world have such relationships),” she said, as quoted by ETimes.

Amid the relationship rumours, pictures of Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik from a bold photoshoot also trended big time on social media.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who got married in 2010 and share a son named Izhann, have reportedly been living separately for quite some time. Their son reportedly lives with the tennis player.

