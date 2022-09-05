Ayesha Shroff Shares Throwback Video of Vintage ad With Salman Khan

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been reigning supreme in the industry ever since his debut 34 years ago. Most of us know that Salman stormed into the industry as a leading man with the movie Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Bhagyashree. But not many know that he had appeared in a supporting role before that in the film Biwi ho to Aisi in 1984. However, even lesser people are aware that the current superstar of Bollywood used to appear in the advertisement before debuting in movies and he did one with Ayesha Shroff, the mother of Tiger Shroff.

We are talking about a Campa Cola commercial Salman appeared in 1983, when he was merely 16 years old. The ad, which was filmed in the Andamans, also featured Ayesha Shroff, who would later go on to marry actor Jackie Shroff, along with top models such as Shiraz Merchant, Sunil Nischol, Vanessa Vaz and Aarti Gupta. The ad is in talks right now as Ayesha Shroff has dug the vintage video and shared it with her fans, taking a stroll down memory lane. Sharing the post, Ayesha wrote, “When life was simple and fun, happy to hear it’s coming back! guess who is who”.

Her colleagues in the industry flocked to the comment section as soon as she shared the post. Sandeep Khosla, Bosco Martis, and Sunita Kapoor, wife of actor Anil Kapoor, all dropped heart emojis. Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani commented, “So cute you look”.

Salman Khan revealed on Tara Sharma’s chat programme in 2019 how he landed his first ad before entering Bollywood. He stated: “One day, as I was swimming at the Sea Rock Club, I noticed a truly lovely young woman passing by wearing a red sari. I dove into the water to impress her, and because I’m such a moron, I swam the entire distance underwater. She was not even there when I emerged from the opposite side. The following day, I received a call from Far Productions asking me to appear in a cold beverage commercial. It was the Campa Cola ad.”

