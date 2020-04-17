Ayesha Takia and Husband Farhan Azmi Offer Their Mumbai Hotel as Quarantine Facility

Actress Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi have offered their South Mumbai restaurant as a quarantine facility for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This comes after Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan gave their four-storeyed office space and Sonu Sood offered his hotel to BMC.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Farhan Azmi said, “Yes, we have given our Gulf Hotel for quarantine to the BMC. We are together during this time of crisis. We have handed over our hotel to BMC and the Mumbai Police as the quarantine centre. Ours is a small hotel. And we hope that in future, the government should support small businesses too.”

The official Twitter account of BMC earlier thanked Shah Rukh Khan for offering their office. “We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture,” they tweeted.

To this Shah Rukh Khan replied, "When we say ‘mybmc’ then it’s with a sense of ownership and pride in all the efforts your teams are putting up to fight covid 19. We both are thankful that we could be a part of your attempts to help and care for Mumbaikars."

आमची Mumbai आमची BMC https://t.co/wpY5NFlr10 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2020

Sonu Sood also said in a statement, “It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I’m really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes.”





