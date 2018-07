Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter

Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi on Tuesday sought help from the Mumbai Police after his actress wife, mother and sister were harassed, threatened and stalked by a litigant.Azmi, who also accused a senior police official of not responding to his calls, took to Twitter and wrote, “My wife @Ayeshatakia, mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!!" (sic)In a series of tweets, he even accused the senior official of blocking Ayesha’s account.A source close to the family told Times Now : “Today morning, he (the litigant) somehow got Ayesha’s number. So long he did not have Ayesha’s number. Now he is messaging her on WhatsApp and saying, ‘You and your husband will be in jail very soon. In ten days the Police are going to pick you up’. He’s intimidating her. He’s also intimidating Farhan’s sister who is seven-month pregnant.”Later, Azmi informed that he received a response from Deven Bharti, Joint CP(Law & Order), Mumbai Police, and thanked the officer for intervening.