English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter
Actress Ayesha Takia's husband Farhan Azmi on Tuesday tweeted that his wife has been receiving threatening messages.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Ayesha Takia Azmi
Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi on Tuesday sought help from the Mumbai Police after his actress wife, mother and sister were harassed, threatened and stalked by a litigant.
Azmi, who also accused a senior police official of not responding to his calls, took to Twitter and wrote, “My wife @Ayeshatakia, mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!!" (sic)
In a series of tweets, he even accused the senior official of blocking Ayesha’s account.
A source close to the family told Times Now: “Today morning, he (the litigant) somehow got Ayesha’s number. So long he did not have Ayesha’s number. Now he is messaging her on WhatsApp and saying, ‘You and your husband will be in jail very soon. In ten days the Police are going to pick you up’. He’s intimidating her. He’s also intimidating Farhan’s sister who is seven-month pregnant.”
Later, Azmi informed that he received a response from Deven Bharti, Joint CP(Law & Order), Mumbai Police, and thanked the officer for intervening.
Also Watch
Azmi, who also accused a senior police official of not responding to his calls, took to Twitter and wrote, “My wife @Ayeshatakia, mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!!" (sic)
In a series of tweets, he even accused the senior official of blocking Ayesha’s account.
Dear Mr Dahiya DCP ZONE 9, wake up, answer my calls and help us @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DevenBhartiIPS @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis @Ayeshatakia pic.twitter.com/k73XqnYnhu— Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018
A source close to the family told Times Now: “Today morning, he (the litigant) somehow got Ayesha’s number. So long he did not have Ayesha’s number. Now he is messaging her on WhatsApp and saying, ‘You and your husband will be in jail very soon. In ten days the Police are going to pick you up’. He’s intimidating her. He’s also intimidating Farhan’s sister who is seven-month pregnant.”
Later, Azmi informed that he received a response from Deven Bharti, Joint CP(Law & Order), Mumbai Police, and thanked the officer for intervening.
Thank you @DevenBhartiIPS Ji #MumbaiPolice for stepping in. I trust the Mumbai Police. 3 rotten apples cannot spoil #theappletree 🍎 @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice— Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018
Also Watch
-
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter
- Mallika Sherawat Reveals She Lost Many Films Because Her Co-Actors Would Say 'Why Can't You be Intimate With Me'
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crosses 3 Lakh Units Sales Mark in 28 Months
- Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor Makes a Statement with Her Chic Fashion Choices; See Pics
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup