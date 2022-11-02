Ayesha Zeenath’s Ex-boyfriend Makes Startling Revelations About Actress; Know More

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6, hosted by Kamal Haasan, is currently topping the TRP charts with its interesting tasks, fights among contestants and the very nature of the show. Some of the contestants have also managed to carve a decent fan base with their game. Actress Ayesha Zeenath became one of the most popular contestants in the show and was applauded by viewers for her clarity in words and action. However, recently she attained the spotlight for some revelations by her ex-boyfriend Dev. Dev revealed that Ayesha had cut all ties with him after getting an opportunity in the entertainment industry. She has also married twice.

Dev further said that Ayesha started a brief relationship with her co-star Satya after breaking up with him. She ended the relationship with Satya and is now committed to a person named Yogesh. According to Dev, this is one of the reasons why Ayesha is wearing a chain with the initials Y. According to Dev, he had gone to Kerala to meet her family and talk about marriage. Dev alleged that he was tortured mercilessly by her family. Even Ayesha didn’t agree to his marriage proposal. Despite suffering this humiliation at the hands of Ayesha and her family, he didn’t stop supporting the Savitramma Gari Abbayi actress. However, Ayesha is not on talking terms with Dev for a long time.

The audience is excited to know how Ayesha will respond to these allegations. Besides these disclosures, Ayesha also courted criticism for her remarks against Kamal Haasan. The Ponmagal Vanthal actress accused Kamal of portraying her in the wrong light. Viewers and Kamal’s fans lambasted her for behaving in such an arrogant manner.

#Ayesha accuses Kamal Sir of portraying her in a wrong manner 😳@ikamalhaasan Sir laugh says it all.. If Salman was here it would have been different scene., #Aysha you are lucky Thappu Panita…, Kandipa Sekrama Out dhan.. #BiggBossTamil #Biggbosstamil6 pic.twitter.com/smqatsOpyB — ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ ᴀᴅᴀᴍ CVF ᵗʰᵃⁿᵍᵃˡᵃᵃⁿ (@David_AdamCVF) October 30, 2022



Bigg Boss Tamil 6 airs on Vijay Television from Monday to Sunday at 9.30 pm.

