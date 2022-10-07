Ayush Mehra Reveals His Debut Film Kacche Nimbu With Radhika Madan will Premiere at TIFF 2022 | Exclusive

Actor Ayush Mehra is best known for his work in the digital space. From appearing in skits for YouTube during his initial acting days, Ayush has gone on to star in a number of OTT projects, such as Please Find Attached and Call My Agent. Now, the actor is all set to go from appearing on the small screen to taking over the big screen. He is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film titled Kacche Nimbu.

The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Radhika Madan and the film will first hit the festival circuits before playing in cinemas. Speaking about the film with News18.com, Ayush said, “The name of my project is called Kacche Nimbu, it is opposite Radhika Madan. It is premiering at TIFF this year. It is going to release hopefully this year once it comes back (from the festival circles).”

“It is directed by Shubham Yogi, he’s a first-time director but he is so good, he’s brilliant. I am also doing another show with him which is going to release, it’s called Minus One and I am really excited for people to watch that as well,” he added, praising the director.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Ayush has been around the OTT space for years now. Speaking about how times have changed, the actor said that unlike before, today, a digital content viewer has more options to choose from. This paves the way for ‘great’ competition, the actor said.

“I feel the competition is great because it’s improving quality and now, as an actor, you cannot just walk on sets lazily and take things for granted. The bar is set really high and when your series is premiering on Netflix, the series right next to you are Narcos and Peaky Blinders. The viewer has the opportunity and access to watch these greats while he is watching you. You have to step up and you have to act well and you have to take your profession seriously. I think that is what is happening with web series space and that’s beautiful. That’s competition, adversity, and pressure is the only time when a gem of a performance would come out. I think that is very important and a good thing that is happening,” he said.

The digital streaming platforms and the content being streamed on these avenues are not only posing as a competition to each other but it seems like people are choosing OTT projects over going to theatres to watch a film. Asked him if he agrees that OTT is posing as a competition for Bollywood, Ayush said, “I feel they (OTT) are (giving competition to Bollywood) but there is a charm of watching a film in a theatre which cannot be taken away by an OTT.”

“If you’ve seen Top Gun 2, you cannot imagine watching it at home. You have to watch in the cinemas where Tom Cruise is taking out the jet and the soundtrack that plays along his bike scenes. I feel each platform has its own advantages and disadvantages but in terms of quality improvement, I feel yes,” he added.

Ayush is currently starring in Please Find Attached which is streaming on Amazon MiniTV.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here